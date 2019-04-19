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4/19/19: LIBERTY: Easter Activism, NXIVM Plea Deals, Omar's NO BAN Act #Freedom
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382 views • April 20, 2019
4/19/19: TGIF! Today, Clare Br_nfman and Russel plead guilty to racketeering charges and Raniere will face trial alone. Ihl_n Om_r pushes the NO BAN Act to prevent Muslims from being denied entry to the USA. On Good Friday and Pass Over, we can decide to take action over the weekend in service of Freedom, Health and the Constitution.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To learn more about the Bear Independent volunteer work to help people in the Hurricane Michael Disaster:
https://www.bearindependent.com/missions
Bronfman gets off easy:
She pleaded guilty to to two felonies. The first count was conspiracy to conceal or harbor an illegal alien for financial gain and the second count was fraudulent use of identification. Peanuts with an 18 month sentence!!
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/19/mo...
And the accountant is looking at a mere 6-12 months!
Kathy Russell pleaded guilty today to one count of Visa Fraud.
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/19/ka...
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/17/sh...
If you would like to learn more about Tommy R_binson's mobile studio project:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZZ-n...
https://www.tr.news
Dem Prez candidate Pete Buttigieg wants a National civil service requirement:
https://www.heraldmailmedia.com/news/...
Om_r's NO BAN bill:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare...
https://www.unplannedfilm.com/
Happy Easter and Passover! Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, freedom from the few who attempt to control billions of human lives-- together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx! CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To learn more about the Bear Independent volunteer work to help people in the Hurricane Michael Disaster:
https://www.bearindependent.com/missions
Bronfman gets off easy:
She pleaded guilty to to two felonies. The first count was conspiracy to conceal or harbor an illegal alien for financial gain and the second count was fraudulent use of identification. Peanuts with an 18 month sentence!!
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/19/mo...
And the accountant is looking at a mere 6-12 months!
Kathy Russell pleaded guilty today to one count of Visa Fraud.
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/19/ka...
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/17/sh...
If you would like to learn more about Tommy R_binson's mobile studio project:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZZ-n...
https://www.tr.news
Dem Prez candidate Pete Buttigieg wants a National civil service requirement:
https://www.heraldmailmedia.com/news/...
Om_r's NO BAN bill:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare...
https://www.unplannedfilm.com/
Happy Easter and Passover! Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, freedom from the few who attempt to control billions of human lives-- together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx! CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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