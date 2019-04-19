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Full Show - The Mueller Report Is Out, Learn Exclusively What's Coming Next - 04/19/2019
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678 views • April 19, 2019
The mainstream media and leftists are still freaking out over the Mueller report’s vindication of President Trump. Despite the probe’s central finding that Trump’s campaign never "coordinated or conspired" with Russia, Dems are calling for congressional testimony, resignations, and impeachment proceedings. Moreover, the House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department for the unredacted Mueller report.
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