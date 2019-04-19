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Experts Respond To Mueller Report, Say Trump Should Have Shut Down Investigation - War Room Full Show
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66 views • April 19, 2019
Today’s War Room features Dr. Nick Begich being shocked by the Mandela Effect, Robert Barnes and Tyler Nixon break down the Mueller Report, and Border News Network shares exclusive shocking footage from the Southern Border showing the lawlessness and danger ICE is facing.
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