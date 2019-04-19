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Legal Expert: The Basis Of The Mueller Report Needs To Be Investigated
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14 views • April 19, 2019
Tyler Nixon joins the show to offer his own take on the Mueller Report. Now that collusion and obstruction of justice is off the table, Tyler suggests that is finally time for the basis of the entire investigation to be investigated itself. The gross abuse of power required to illegally spy on a president as democratic power brokering is a near treasonous offense.
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