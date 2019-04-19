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INFOWARS TALKS MANDELA EFFECT WITH NICK BEGICH
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61 views • April 19, 2019
Owen and Nick Begich discuss the bizarre phenomenon known as the Mandala effect. Named after the concept that Nelson Mandela was actually named Nelson Mandala and that a warp in reality has create this new reality where Nelson Mandala ceased to be. The evidence on the web in support of this is both questionable and staggering.
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