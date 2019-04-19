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It's Time For Trump To Go On Offense To Take Down Deep State
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689 views • April 19, 2019
Alex Jones and a caller discuss how President Trump must now go on the offense, after the democrats' Mueller report led impeachment fail, to stop the deep state criminals before they organize another coup to remove him from office.
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