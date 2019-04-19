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Legal Expert Robert Barnes Responds To Mueller Report
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25 views • April 19, 2019
Robert Barnes, legal analyst and council to Alex Jones, joins the show to provide his take on the release of the Mueller Report to the public. Plain and simply, Barnes believes Trump has had and will always have the right to criticize and open investigation as a public citizen, and it absolute madness to consider that obstruction of justice in our Free Speech society. Watch Owen and Barnes break that all down and more during this eye opening interview.
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