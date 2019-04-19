© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY:MORE CARAVANS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT POURING OVER SOUTHERN BORDER
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • April 19, 2019
Anthony from Border Network News joins the show to describe illegal caravan activity along the southern Texas border.The caravan was allowed across the border through Texas, and along with them was what appeared to be an armed cartel guard, equipped with patrol drones flying in the air. Hopefully, this set off Anthony and Co. on the chase with first the sight of the drones flying.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.