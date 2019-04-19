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Watch Liberals' Heads Explode Over Mueller Report Release
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185 views • April 19, 2019
The next few days are going to be hard for your fellow Libtards, Hillbots and Bernie Bros. Please give them a hug and show them this video.
https://twitter.com/DewsNewz/status/1119351123234754560
https://twitter.com/DewsNewz/status/1119351123234754560
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