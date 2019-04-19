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Learn How Vaccines Use Fluoride And Glyphosate To Kill You
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246 views • April 19, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how vaccines are used to trigger deadly amounts of fluoride and glyphosate already present inside your body, from tap water and agricultural produce, and weaken the blood brain barrier's blockade of these killer chemicals.
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