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19Apr19 A Landmark Date for Liberty
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24 views • April 19, 2019
Good Friday ends a week that began with the Notre Dame fire as Christianity is crumbling in America but winning converts in former ISIS-controlled towns. A Hong Kong pastor, jailed for protests, makes the case that liberty is founded on his faith. Then, Nick Begich joins to look at how Trump’s pivot to war & Bernie’s pivot to peace and border will affect Americans and the 2020 election. And, vaccine mandates are being pushed by both liberals & conservatives, now as a federal mandate.
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