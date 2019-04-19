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NeoCons Push Vaccine Mandate As “National Security”
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241 views • April 19, 2019
Joe Lieberman & Tom Ridge are joining forces in a bi-partisan push for mandatory vaccination, preemptively and at the national level, in the name of “national security”. What about individual freedom and parental rights?
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