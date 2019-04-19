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What Notre Dame & Tesla Have in Common: Spontaneous Electrical Fires
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25 views • April 19, 2019
Was there a Tesla in Notre Dame? And what of the short clip, just before the cathedral fire, that is going viral on social media?
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