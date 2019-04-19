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Democratic Party Ruled By Globalists Must Be Investigated
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209 views • April 19, 2019
The Democratic party is actually the party of the globalists and has promoted violence and censorship against conservatives and patriots. Alex explains that now is the time to investigate those deep state actors that use the Democrats to gain power.
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