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2020: Will Trump Abandon “Endless War” Issue to Bernie?
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4 views • April 19, 2019
Ending the endless, pointless foreign wars of the military industrial complex was a key issue for many Trump supporters. Now Bernie, in spite of his voting history, is pivoting TO peace as Trump pivoting AWAY. Nick Begich joins to look at the political implications of this moral, constitutional issue.
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