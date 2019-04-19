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Why Are Journalists So Liberal Biased?
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225 views • April 19, 2019
More and more I wonder why it is that national and local journalists are so liberal biased in their reporting? I believe it's occurring because of the liberal journalism schools and professors that they're trained by. When they are hired by newspapers and broadcast stations journalists are rewarded for their liberal slants and secular humanistic writing styles. This is why the public has a growing distrust for the media and is more and more going to alternative media for unbiased reporting.
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