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Trump speaks publicly for first time since Mueller report news conference
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221 views • April 19, 2019
President Trump delivers remarks at the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride. This is the first time Trump speaks publicly since AG William Barr's press conference on the release of the redacted Mueller report. The report will be send to Congress at 11 a.m. ET and will be released to the public shortly after.
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