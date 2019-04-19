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Disarmocrats Have Revealed Step 2 in Their Path to Confiscation
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18 views • April 19, 2019
"A lot of Democrats in Congress have been repeating the line that universal background checks... are just the first step. The entire time they've pushed this legislation, they've known full well that background checks, universal or not, wouldn't actually do anything to curb so-called gun violence. But now they've revealed the second step. And it's unequivocally a step closer to a gun registry. And then the absolute prohibition of privately owned firearms." —Dana Loesch
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