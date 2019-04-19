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Mollie Tibbets' Murderer Demands a Non-White Jury
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6 views • April 19, 2019
"The audacity of the liberal left has infected the minds of violent criminals. The latest example of this comes from Iowa, where the accused illegal alien killer of Mollie Tibbetts is asking his trial be moved because there are too many white people in the county that police say he killed her in." —Grant Stinchfield
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