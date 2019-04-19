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Hannity insults Lt. Col. Robert Bowman PhD, Military Officers for 911 Truth (2006)
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166 views • April 19, 2019
Read about the Lawyers' Committee FBI Lawsuit & Grand Jury Petition http://lcfor911.org
Bob Bowman appeared on Hannity & Colmes in 2006. Dr. Bowman was a former Director of Advanced Space Programs Development for the U.S. Air Force in the Ford & Carter admins, & a former United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel with 101 combat missions. He received a Ph.D. in aeronautics and nuclear engineering from Cal Tech.
Sadly, Dr. Bowman is no longer with us. Thanks and RIP
Bob Bowman appeared on Hannity & Colmes in 2006. Dr. Bowman was a former Director of Advanced Space Programs Development for the U.S. Air Force in the Ford & Carter admins, & a former United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel with 101 combat missions. He received a Ph.D. in aeronautics and nuclear engineering from Cal Tech.
Sadly, Dr. Bowman is no longer with us. Thanks and RIP
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