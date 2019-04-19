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Military Officers for 9-11 Truth - Lt. Col. Robert M. Bowman PhD (2010)
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299 views • April 19, 2019
Read the Lawyers' Committee Grand Jury Petition here http://lcfor911.org
Sadly, Dr. Bowman is no longer with us. Thanks and RIP.
Robert M. Bowman (September 19, 1934 - August 22, 2013) was a former Director of Advanced Space Programs Development for the U.S. Air Force in the Ford and Carter administrations, and a former United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel with 101 combat missions. He received a Ph.D. in aeronautics and nuclear engineering from the California Institute of Technology.
Sadly, Dr. Bowman is no longer with us. Thanks and RIP.
Robert M. Bowman (September 19, 1934 - August 22, 2013) was a former Director of Advanced Space Programs Development for the U.S. Air Force in the Ford and Carter administrations, and a former United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel with 101 combat missions. He received a Ph.D. in aeronautics and nuclear engineering from the California Institute of Technology.
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