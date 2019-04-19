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Transhumanism and Discrimination in the Future of Work
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16 views • April 19, 2019
Listen to this clip from my latest podcast and learn about HR issues that will surely come. The full podcast and transcript is available on my blog: http://www.jimstroud.com
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