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Full Show - Mueller Report Proves Trump Was Right All Along, No Collusion! - 04/18/2019
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392 views • April 18, 2019
Attorney General William Barr’s press conference detailing the findings of Mueller’s report again revealed to Americans that there was no collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Trump tweeted a “Game Over” image calling out “the haters and the radical left Democrats.” Joining today’s show is YouTube Creator Avi Yemini discussing his scandal with Comedy Central and why he was deported.
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