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Democrats Panic As Mueller Report Offers No Collusion With Trump And Russia - War Room Full Show
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41 views • April 18, 2019
The Meuller Report is released today and the William Barr press conference has driven the left insane.We break down the Meuller Report and the press conference while taking your calls today on the War Room.
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