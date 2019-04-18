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JERRY NADLER MAKES A FOOL OF HIMSELF IN LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE
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417 views • April 18, 2019
Jerry Nadler made a new litany of critics with his most recent press conference post this epic day today with the Mueller report finally being released. Ol' Jerry is still riding that high horse straight to hell, though, still instigating the Trump campaign and insinuated there is clear obstruction charges being avoided. But the question remains: If collusion isn't a crime, how can you obstruct a crime that doesn't exist?
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