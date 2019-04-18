© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americans Call Into To Discuss The Release Of The Mueller Report
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • April 18, 2019
National Patriots call into the War Room to discuss the recently released Mueller report, redacted by AG Barr. Questions arise over Barr, future indictments, the Trump campaign, the democrats, and more during this gripping caller marathon.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.