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Banned Jewish Activist Defiant In The Face Of Fake News Smears
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92 views • April 18, 2019
Avi Yemini has been smeared by MSM and even Jim Jefferies for his views on Islam and immigration. Avi joins Alex to discuss solutions for taking these lies head on.
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