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Which Swamp Creatures Will Flip On The Deep State Now?
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269 views • April 18, 2019
Alex Jones talks over the phone with callers and gauges their reactions to AG Barr's hearing on the redacted first part of Mueller's never ending report. Which swamp creatures will flip on the deep state now that their plan to take down President Trump is being revealed to the American people?
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