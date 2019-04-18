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FHWG - Dr Jeffrey Singer - CATO Institute- We've been duped by the War on Drugs!
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36 views • April 18, 2019
People have been duped by a Drug War frenzy that demonizes Pain Doctors as boogeymen - enslaving their family members as addicts when what's really happening is the latest manifestation of the war on drugs, and now patients who need pain medication are the war's civilian casualties. Presenting is Cato’s Dr. Jeff Singer, Arizona surgeon - www.cato.org
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