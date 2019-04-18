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The History Of Controversies
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122 views • April 18, 2019
Whenever an outsider becomes influential in society, the establishment is eager to attack them in order to keep control. Dr. Nick Begich breaks down exactly what is going on with the fake news smears against President Trump, Infowars, and other patriots world wide.
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