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10 INSANE FACTS ABOUT WEATHER ON OTHER PLANETS
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258 views • April 18, 2019
Hello, everyone! Welcome to our channel. In today’s video Smart is the New Sexy will tell you about the weather on other planets that can present a significant obstacle to future travel plans. What fun it is cuddling up inside under a blanket to watch a movie or take a nap while the thunder booms and the rain beats a lullaby on the roof. If you think the weather on Earth can be bad at times, keep watching to learn what the weather on other planets has in store for you.
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