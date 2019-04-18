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AG Bill Barr Confirms Criminal Conspiracy By Deep State
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990 views • April 18, 2019
The Deep State has been exposed as never before now that AG Bill Barr has released a statement about the facts listed in the Mueller report. Alex explains that justice should be served and the Democrats should now be investigated.
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