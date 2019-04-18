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Monmouth University Choir - "The Creation (A Rock Cantata)" - Music Video
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16 views • April 18, 2019
Monmouth University Choir performs "The Creation" written by David Bobrowitz and Steven Porter
from the second concert of the Spring Happenings 2002
from the second concert of the Spring Happenings 2002
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