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St Patrick Arson Attempt & Clinton’s Church Fire Conspiracy
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161 views • April 18, 2019
Police stop an arson attempt at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC. Remember when the Clintons & mainstream media LIED about fires at black churches to get him re-elected? And, secular elites unleash their hatred for Notre Dame as a symbol of Christianity & western civilization — will they remake it as a shrine to their new world secularism?
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