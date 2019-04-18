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"Scientists" Prove Gun Control Works...
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22 views • April 18, 2019
According to ScienceDaily, "The benefits of firearms laws may not be fully realized until all states reach a certain threshold level of firearm legislation." Or so the argument goes... Cam has a few words for that claim.
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