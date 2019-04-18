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Bernie Sanders' tax returns confirm he's a millionaire
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2 views • April 18, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders says his millionaire status doesn't represent the American dream. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate released his tax returns from the past decade. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to explain.
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