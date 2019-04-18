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Trump vetoes bill to end U.S. involvement in Yemen civil war
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President Trump on Tuesday vetoed a bill Congress passed to end U.S. military assistance in the Saudi Arabia-led war in Yemen. This is only the second veto of Mr. Trump's presidency, and Congress does not have the votes to override it.
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