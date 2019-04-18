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Barr issues order detained asylum seekers can be jail indefinitely
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2 views • April 18, 2019
Attorney General William Barr issued an order Tuesday night that asylum seekers will remain detained indefinitely while their case is sorted out in the courts. Asylum seekers who had already proved they faced credible fear previously could have asked a judge to release them on bond while their case was pending.
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