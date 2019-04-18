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William Barr: Mueller found no collusion
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36 views • April 18, 2019
Attorney General William Barr held a news conference ahead of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. He said Mueller found there was no collusion with members of the Trump campaign or other Americans.
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