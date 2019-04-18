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Media Matters Pounces on Grant's Rationale About Us Resistance to Invasion
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3 views • April 18, 2019
"The goons over at liberal Media Matters pushed an idea to reporters that I am out of line when I tell you that it is no coincidence that the United States has not been invaded by any foreign nation because we have so many gun owners." —Grant Stinchfield
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