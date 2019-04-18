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Trump speaks at Opportunity Zone conference
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187 views • April 18, 2019
Expected live at 2 p.m. ET: President will deliver remarks at an Opportunity Zone conference today at the White House. The Opportunity Zone program aims to drive economic development and create jobs in economically distressed communities by providing investment and development incentives in those communities.
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