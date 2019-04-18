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New York City's congestion tax gains steam
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2 views • April 18, 2019
CNS News Editor Terry Jeffrey on why he opposes the congestion pricing plan in New York City to help reduce traffic.
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newsbusinessfox businessfox business networkcavutoneil cavutocavuto coast to coasttaxestransportationtax reformnew york citytrafficneil cavuto fox businesscongestion pricingcongestion taxmanhattan newsny congestion taxny taxesny trafficnyc congestion pricingnyc tollsterry jeffreyterry jeffrey fox businesstransportation industry
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