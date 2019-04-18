© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The NZ Shooting Showed How Low the Left Will Go to Score Political Points
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • April 18, 2019
"The anti-gun activists in America will go so low that they will use anything they can to make sure the Second Amendment is ultimately destroyed. Forget about mourning the loss of the innocent: It's about duping the uninformed." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.