© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lowering Rates of Violent Crime Depends on One Simple Thing
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 18, 2019
"If you really want to reduce violent crime, there's something really simple to do, and it doesn't involve a new law: You look at the most violent gang in your community, you look at the most violent offenders within that most violent gang, and you start there." —Cam Edwards
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.