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Be Wary of Anyone Who Says, "the Second Amendment Is Important, but..."
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6 views • April 18, 2019
Anytime you hear someone say, "I think the Second Amendment is important, but...", you can be sure that they have no intention of protecting your right to keep and bear arms. In fact, it's a dead giveaway of a gun grabber.
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