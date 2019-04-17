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4/17/19 #NEOFEUDALISM: Opportunity Zones, NXIVM, Organ Harvesting #SCIENTOLOGY
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42 views • April 18, 2019
4/17/19: Today, President Trump announced that Federal control of 8700 "neighborhoods" across the country deemed Opportunity Zones will allow public-private partnerships in order to "revitalize" poverty stricken areas. Meanwhile, NXIVM prosecutions reveal that bulk donations to HRC under the NXIVM grouping are part of the racketeering charges being pursued. Additionally, organ harvesting of "donors" makes it back into the news...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/17/it...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Janine Boyd, (D-OH), files amendment to exempt black babies from bill:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/45999/...
You can watch the presentation of Opportunity Zones by President Trump, Steve Mnuchin and Ben Carson at the White House, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkzSg...
Roseanne Barr announces her new sit-com project:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yt__...
https://conservativefighters.org/news...
NERDS Broadway show about Gates/Jobs tanks and is cancelled. Investors suing for $6M:
https://nypost.com/2019/04/13/broadwa...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, freedom from the few who attempt to control billions of human lives-- together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
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Freedom from Tyranny! We ARE Free!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/17/it...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Janine Boyd, (D-OH), files amendment to exempt black babies from bill:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/45999/...
You can watch the presentation of Opportunity Zones by President Trump, Steve Mnuchin and Ben Carson at the White House, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkzSg...
Roseanne Barr announces her new sit-com project:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yt__...
https://conservativefighters.org/news...
NERDS Broadway show about Gates/Jobs tanks and is cancelled. Investors suing for $6M:
https://nypost.com/2019/04/13/broadwa...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, freedom from the few who attempt to control billions of human lives-- together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Freedom from Tyranny! We ARE Free!
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