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Nadler blasts Barr's handling of Mueller report ahead of its release
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6 views • April 18, 2019
Chairman Jerry Nadler holds a press conference ahead of Attorney General Barr release of Mueller report. Barr and Rosenstein will hold a press conference tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Click this link to set a reminder: https://youtu.be/Pmcc0fLF4AQ
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