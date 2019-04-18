1515 - 9A -🚦EPIDEMIC ALERT🚦 Globalists Escalate Persecution Of White Christians

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Christians remain one of the most persecuted religious groups in the world. While Christian persecution takes many forms, it is defined as any hostility experienced as a result of identification with Christ.
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