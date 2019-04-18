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Full Show – RED ALERT! The Internet Is About To Die! Raise The Alarm! – 04/17/2019
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499 views • April 18, 2019
Swamp creatures in Washington are already planning to issue subpoenas “very quickly” for the full report if it’s released with blacked-out sections. Today’s in-studio guest is “Angels Don’t Play This HAARP” author Dr. Nick Begich revealing globalists' advances to control the masses. Also, Vatican insider Leo Zagami breaks down the future of Notre Dame. Furthermore, heavyweight champion Nino Rodriguez discusses the criminal activity on America’s southern border.
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