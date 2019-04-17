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BREAKING: AG WIlliam Barr To Hold Press Conference on Mueller Report - War Room Full Show
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38 views • April 17, 2019
Attorney General William Barr has announced he will be holding a press conference and be taking questions in regards to the release of the Mueller report. Dr. Nick Beggich is in studio to discuss the culture war in Europe and the truth about climate change. Tommy Sotomayor joins the War Room to discuss the war on men.
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http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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